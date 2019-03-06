Kansas Basketball Fails To Win The Big 12 For The First Time Since 2004

03.05.19

In this horrible whirlwind of an existence we all experience together, everything eventually comes to an end. Kansas basketball learned that the hard way on Tuesday night, as the 13th-ranked Jayhawks fell to Oklahoma in Norman, 81-68. Normally it wouldn’t be a huge deal, but the loss marked the end of perhaps the most impressive streak in college basketball.

Losing knocked the Jayhawks to 11-6 in Big 12 play on the season, a very solid season but one that makes it mathematically impossible for Kansas to catch up to Texas Tech and Kansas State atop the conference. As such, the team’s 14-year streak of winning at least a share of the Big 12 regular season championship came to an end.

The last time the Jayhawks were unable to win the conference was 2003-04. That year, Kansas went 20-7 and 12-4 in Big 12 play, putting them two games behind regular season champs Oklahoma State. Since then, the Jayhawks have been the top dog in the yard, including a national championship during the 2007-08 campaign.

Kansas was a bit susceptible to getting caught this season. Along with the two teams atop the conference, the Big 12 was loaded this year, as it’s the second-best conference in the sport, per KenPom. Additionally, there was some general weirdness in Lawrence — star big man Udoka Azubuike had season-ending surgery in January, veteran wing Lagerald Vick took a leave of absence last month, and sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa has not appeared in a game due to an NCAA investigation.

There’s no shame in the streak coming to an end, and it really was as impressive of a run as you’ll find. Still, all Jayhawk eyes are now on the Big 12 and NCAA Tournaments, and for those in Lawrence, the hope is that a new streak will start next season.

