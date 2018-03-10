Twitter/@tyler2544

While most of the basketball world is locked in on conference tournaments in college hoops right now, high school basketball tournaments are commencing and nearing their conclusion around the country.

On Friday, the Kansas Class 1A Division 1 semifinal between Hanover and Centralia featured the worst kind of highlight, as an incredibly dangerous shove from a Centralia player went viral and sent Twitter into a frenzy over how dirty the play was and how weak the Hanover team’s reaction was.

According to Hero Sports, Thomas Atkins is the Hanover player that rises for a dunk and gets a two-hand shove from behind from a Centralia player that sends him flying into the stanchion and, eventually, crumpling to the floor. For anyone that’s played basketball, this video triggered a number of emotions, mostly anger knowing just how dangerous it is to push someone while they’re airborne.