Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Re-Enacts Iconic Role In “Airplane!” For Tourism Ad

Shirley you must be joking! Wisconsin has filmed an ingenious ad campaign in an effort to attract more of a tourist trade to the land-locked state. They brought back the director, producer and stars of the 1980 comedy Airplane! in an attempt to woo summer visitors. In the spot, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is again helming the plane next to actor Pat Hayes as the co-captain’s Murdock and Ted Striker from the hysterical 1980 comedy.

Kareem is taking part in Wisconsin’s attempt to rebrand itself as a popular tourist destination, and who better than Murdock to sell visitors on all the fun things to do in Wisconsin over the summer:

For those unfamiliar, Kareem is a bit of a hero in Wisconsin. In 1971 he teamed with a co-star of a different sort, the Big O, Oscar Robertson to lead the Bucks to the only NBA championship in Milwaukee franchise history. If Milwaukee’s favorite basketball player spoofing his best role in a comedy can’t attract tourists to Wisconsin in the summer, we don’t know what can.

(video via Travel Wisconsin; H/T All Ball Blog)

