Karl-Anthony Towns Will Miss At Least The Next Two Weeks With A Broken Wrist

The Minnesota Timberwolves knew that Karl-Anthony Towns wasn’t going to be able to take the floor after the team returned from the All-Star break, and now we have an idea of how long it will take before KAT suits up again. According to a release put out by the team on Friday, the wrist fracture that Towns suffered against the Charlotte Hornets prior to the break will sideline him for at least two weeks.

“After sustaining a left wrist injury, Towns received a period of treatment and monitoring from the Wolves medical staff,” the team release read. “Continued evaluation of the injury confirmed a wrist fracture. While Towns has been diligent in treatment with a goal of return to play, he has been assessed by multiple specialists over the last several days and the team continues to gather information on the optimal management strategies.”

This does not necessarily mean that Towns will plan in exactly two weeks, mind you, as the plan is for him to get evaluated once we get to that point. The Timberwolves are so far away from the 8-seed in the Western Conference that clinching a spot may be a pipe dream even if Towns was healthy — they have the second-worst record in the conference and are 11 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies — but the season’s stretch run is supposed to serve as an opportunity for Towns and his new backcourt mate, D’Angelo Russell, to build on-court chemistry.

It is still possible that will happen, and at the very least, Russell will still get reps with other youngsters on the roster while simultaneously becoming more and more comfortable with the team’s playbook. Getting used to playing alongside one of his best friends, though, is going to take some time.