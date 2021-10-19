The Minnesota Timberwolves are hopeful that this will finally be the year things start trending up for them. They have pieces in place that point towards optimism, starting with All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns, alongside Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell, and Malik Beasley.

There’s very real talent on board, but still questions about how it all comes together and whether it’s enough to claw into the playoff picture in the highly competitive Western Conference. For some time, the Wolves have been trying to figure out their identity, and it’s clear that this year the goal is to be tougher. For Karl-Anthony Towns, he’s taking that task to some strange places to try and tap into something of a primal “kill or be killed” feeling going into games by…watching gorilla fights.

Karl-Anthony Towns talking about how he's addicted to watching gorilla's fight: "I know if I’m in that video, I’m leaving out alive. Someone gotta die. Ain’t gonna be me." Full KAT gorilla quote… https://t.co/5iUKYj950a pic.twitter.com/M35F4iqMOc — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) October 19, 2021

Listen, whatever works to get you in that zone before a game, but I gotta say this one’s a new one for sure. There are strange pregame rituals across the sports landscape, but watching a couple of gorillas duke it out to the death is definitely different. The best response to KAT’s quote came from head coach Chris Finch who has a decidedly different pregame viewing ritual.

Asked Chris Finch what he watches before games, he said video of the other team Then smiled and said “to each their own.” — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) October 19, 2021

If Towns comes out more aggressive and physical because he watched a couple of gorillas beat the hell out of each other, then the Wolves will happily put a staffer on full time gorilla video duty, finding him the gnarliest gorilla fights to watch before each game.