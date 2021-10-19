Getty Image
DimeMag

Karl-Anthony Towns’ New Pregame Ritual Is Watching Gorilla Fights To Get Pumped Up

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hopeful that this will finally be the year things start trending up for them. They have pieces in place that point towards optimism, starting with All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns, alongside Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell, and Malik Beasley.

There’s very real talent on board, but still questions about how it all comes together and whether it’s enough to claw into the playoff picture in the highly competitive Western Conference. For some time, the Wolves have been trying to figure out their identity, and it’s clear that this year the goal is to be tougher. For Karl-Anthony Towns, he’s taking that task to some strange places to try and tap into something of a primal “kill or be killed” feeling going into games by…watching gorilla fights.

Listen, whatever works to get you in that zone before a game, but I gotta say this one’s a new one for sure. There are strange pregame rituals across the sports landscape, but watching a couple of gorillas duke it out to the death is definitely different. The best response to KAT’s quote came from head coach Chris Finch who has a decidedly different pregame viewing ritual.

If Towns comes out more aggressive and physical because he watched a couple of gorillas beat the hell out of each other, then the Wolves will happily put a staffer on full time gorilla video duty, finding him the gnarliest gorilla fights to watch before each game.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×