Being the subject of a photoshoot is quite the honor, but it can be kind of annoying. You’re spending a few hours getting instructed on basically everything you have to do, which is fine at first. However, if that’s happening over the course of a few hours, that can be a bit tiresome, even if the person directing you has good intentions.

Of course, there can be other nuisances that pop up every now and then. For example, if you’re Anthony Davis, you might be doing a photoshoot on a basketball court while a rambunctious janitor appears to be doing everything he can to make your life a living hell. That would be lame.

That exact thing happened in a video put together by Red Bull. They thought it would be fun to bring Davis in for a photo shoot, and have a janitor be a complete nuisance the entire time. The catch is that the janitor was actually Karl Malone.