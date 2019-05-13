Kawhi Leonard’s Game 7 Buzzer-Beater Set To The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theme Is Amazing

05.13.19 53 mins ago

Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard has been something of a superhero for the Toronto Raptors this postseason, so it’s fitting he got an appropriate soundtrack after the first buzzer-beater in Game 7 history on Sunday night.

Leonard saved the day for the Raptors, breaking a tie game at home on Sunday night with a dagger to send the Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals. It was a heroic moment, one that overcame an equally great effort from the Sixers’ Joel Embiid — not to mention his outstretched arm on the game’s final shot.

It’s become something of a tradition for people to dub big moments with music and posting it online. The megahit song by Celine Dion from Titanic is especially popular in this category, but there’s something to the orchestral majesty of the Avengers song that really makes this one work.

