Kawhi Leonard Likely To Play Versus Blazers

It speaks volumes of the San Antonio Spurs’ overall quality that they’ve been able to stay afloat in the Western Conference despite a deluge of injuries over the season’s first half. And that it’s on the verge of full health, perhaps Gregg Popovich’s team can regain the form unequaled that makes them defending champions. After missing the past 15 games with a torn ligament in his shooting hand, reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard will likely play on Friday versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

Though Leonard’s return isn’t ironclad, all indications are that he’ll be on the court for San Antonio at the AT&T Center tonight:

Leonard says he's cleared to play, will be a game – time decision. No pain in hand. "I think I'm ready to play." — Dan McCarney (@danmccarneyNBA) January 16, 2015

Fact that Leonard was made available to media today is a pretty strong indication he'll be back tonight. Still has to convince Pop, though. — Dan McCarney (@danmccarneyNBA) January 16, 2015

The Spurs went just 7-8 during their young star’s absence, albeit against a tough slate of games. Unsurprisingly, where San Antonio most erred without Leonard was on the defense – its 103.5 defensive rating over that timeframe was 5.1 points higher than its mark before Kawhi was forced to the sidelines.

And though Tim Duncan is deservedly garnering Defensive Player of the Year consideration, it’s Leonard that boast’s the team’s top on-off number on that end. The Spurs surrender 9.3 points fewer per 100 possessions when he’s on the floor as opposed to the bench.

At 24-16, San Antonio is a game and-a-half up on the Phoenix Suns for seventh in the Western Conference and just three games behind the Dallas Mavericks for fifth. And though it will surely take time for Leonard to get acclimated, it stands to reason that the Spurs will now begin moving up the ranks sooner instead of later.

Popovich and company weathered the early season injury storm to a relatively middling degree, but still find themselves in the hunt for home court advantage come spring as the full cavalry becomes available – that’s San Antonio basketball in a nutshell. And now that Leonard’s return is imminent, maybe they’ll start playing like the Spurs of last June, too.

The Spurs and Blazers tip-off at

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.