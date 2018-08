It helps having enormous hands. With Miami threatening to blow Game 7 open in the middle of the third quarter, Kawhi Leonard made something that was straight out of Michael Jordan‘s playbook. Driving past Ray Allen, the forward drew a foul and then somehow flipped in a shot without even looking.

How good can Leonard become?

