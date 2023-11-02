The Los Angeles Clippers took a gigantic swing in the trade market earlier this week when they completed their long-standing pursuit of James Harden. The Clippers were able to bring Harden and P.J. Tucker on board from the Philadelphia 76ers for a package of picks and players, giving them a third All-Star to put alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

With how things have gone since Leonard and George joined the team in 2019, taking a swing on a player like Harden makes a ton of sense. And of course, any time someone makes a trade like this, they immediately become one of the most fascinating and exciting teams in the league. All eyes are going to be on the Clippers going forward, and in the aftermath of Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Leonard reacted to his new running mate in an extremely Kawhi Leonard way.

“I guess excited,” Leonard said, according to Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports. “I know he’s one of the best players that has stepped on an NBA floor.”

It’s unclear when Harden will be able to make his full debut for the Clippers. While Tucker was able to suit up and play against the Lakers, Harden is in the process of ramping up after a limited preseason and training camp in Philadelphia.