Getty Image

In what could prove to be a preview of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics gave us a barn-burner on Friday night, with Toronto pulling out a tough 113-101 win behind a stellar performance from Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard is quickly regaining his form as one of the NBA’s most captivating talents. He finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists in just his second game in a Raptors uniform to announce his return to basketball in a big, big way after a season-long absence marred by controversy with his former team in San Antonio and uncertainty surrounding his health.

It was a game that featured 13 lead changes and seven ties, with the Klaw hearing the MVP chants at various points from the Toronto crowd throughout the night. And if he’s able to sustain this level of play, he’ll remain firmly in that conversation all season.