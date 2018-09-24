The Kawhi Leonard era in Toronto began in earnest on Monday morning, as the All-Star forward threw on his new uniform and met with the media as part of the Raptors’ media day. Naturally, because Leonard’s future is up in the air, a major topic of conversation was whether he’ll stay in Toronto for longer than this season.

While Raptors fans certainly would have loved for Leonard to say he plans on being in Toronto for the rest of his career, he was much more reserved in his response. When prompted, Leonard spoke of the process that he believes is going to play out during the next year of his life.