At this stage, the vast majority of trade discussions surrounding Kawhi Leonard have involved the Los Angeles Lakers. With talks seemingly stalled (at least to some degree) with the Lakers, though, other teams with the ability to make interesting offers have surfaced and that includes the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics are legitimate NBA title contenders and are currently listed as the Eastern Conference favorites by most odds-makers at this very early juncture. With that in mind, Boston is apparently quite interested in Leonard but, in short, they reportedly aren’t willing to send any of their “core” players to San Antonio.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski appeared on SportsCenter (h/t Fred Katz of MassLive.com) and indicated that the Celtics have a list of five players that aren’t currently available.