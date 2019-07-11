Getty Image

Restricted free agent Kelly Oubre Jr. has agreed to a two-year, $30 million deal to remain a Phoenix Sun, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The 23-year-old wing was traded to Phoenix along with Austin Rivers from Washington in exchange for Trevor Ariza last December.

In 40 games with the Suns, Oubre averaged 16.9 points and five rebounds a night while shooting 45 percent from the field. Oubre was moved into the starting lineup following the All-Star break, where he averaged 20 points per game before his season ended in March due to a thumb injury.

The Suns won just 19 games during the 2018-2019 season, and fired head coach Igor Kokosov after just a single season. Former Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams agreed to become the Suns new head coach in June. James Jones, who took on the role as interim general manager after the Suns fired Ryan McDonough just eight days before the season, was also brought on as full time GM. Despite the turmoil, the Suns will return a roster that features Devin Booker, year two of Deandre Ayton and draft picks Cameron Johnson and Ty Jerome to go along with Oubre. The Suns also signed former Utah Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio to pair with Booker in the backcourt.

Oubre will now become an unrestricted free agent following the 2020-2021 season.