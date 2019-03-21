Kelly Oubre Jr.’s Season Is Reportedly Over Due To Thumb Surgery

03.21.19 48 mins ago

Getty Image

Kelly Oubre Jr. never really found his footing in Washington, struggling to figure out how to consistently thrive in a role where he was third or fourth on the totem pole behind John Wall, Bradley Beal, and Otto Porter Jr.

Since arriving in Phoenix earlier this season in a trade, Oubre has found that comfort level in an expanded role to the tune of averaging 16.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in 40 games with the Suns, both of which would be career highs. However, the soon-to-be restricted free agent missed their most recent game against Chicago with a thumb injury, which will apparently cost him the rest of the season.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Oubre will have minor surgery on his thumb that will keep him out for just over a month, but gives him plenty of opportunity to get healthy by this summer.

