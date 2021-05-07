A pair of custom-made Jordan 35s commissioned by Boston-based artist Soems will be at the center of an upcoming capsule that Celtics standout Kemba Walker will release to raise money for charity. Vistaprint and Walker teamed up to announce that a pair of items — the sneakers and a one-of-one trading card — are going up for auction next week in celebration of National Small Business Week.

The kicks will feature Walker’s autograph and, per a release, pay tribute to some of the All-Star guard’s favorite Black-owned businesses in Boston, including “Mobar Cuts, The Urban Grape, Zaz, and Murl’s Kitchen.” Walker will also put his signature on the card, which will feature an element of a game-worn uniform thanks to a Vistaprint patch that appeared on his jersey. Money raised by the auction will go towards the Power Forward Small Business Grant, which helps raise money for Black-owned businesses throughout New England.

“It’s clear Vistaprint is committed to leaving its imprint in the Boston and greater New England communities and I am excited to team up with them for this capsule collection which will support Black-owned small businesses,” Walker said in a statement. “Between the exclusive gear and the great cause, you won’t want to miss this auction.”

The auction will begin on Sunday evening at 9 p.m. EST on the I Got It app following Boston’s tilt against the Miami Heat earlier in the day and will run until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. On the season, Walker is averaging 18.6 points and five assists in 31.4 minutes per game for the Celtics.