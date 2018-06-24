The Hornets View Kemba Walker As The ‘Focal Point’ Amid Speculation About His Future

Associate Editor
06.23.18

Getty Image

The Charlotte Hornets are in a bit of a weird situation when it comes to Kemba Walker. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, and between the team’s salary cap crunch and Walker’s comments about his frustrations with watching the playoffs from home, it’s not exactly hard to see a scenario where Walker is playing elsewhere come the start of the 2019 season.

Charlotte could try to get out in front of this by flipping Walker and either getting assets back or moving one of their more unpalatable contracts in a trade. But if you listen to new Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak, anything that involves Walker wearing a non-Hornets jersey isn’t in the cards.

Kupchak made it clear that, along with Hornets owner Michael Jordan, he views Walker as “the focal point of this franchise going forward,” per ESPN.

Around The Web

TAGSCHARLOTTE HORNETSKemba Walker

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

06.22.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP