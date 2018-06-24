Getty Image

The Charlotte Hornets are in a bit of a weird situation when it comes to Kemba Walker. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, and between the team’s salary cap crunch and Walker’s comments about his frustrations with watching the playoffs from home, it’s not exactly hard to see a scenario where Walker is playing elsewhere come the start of the 2019 season.

Charlotte could try to get out in front of this by flipping Walker and either getting assets back or moving one of their more unpalatable contracts in a trade. But if you listen to new Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak, anything that involves Walker wearing a non-Hornets jersey isn’t in the cards.

Kupchak made it clear that, along with Hornets owner Michael Jordan, he views Walker as “the focal point of this franchise going forward,” per ESPN.