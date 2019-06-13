Kemba Walker ‘Would Take Less’ Than The Super Max To Stay In Charlotte

Getty Image

After eight seasons in Charlotte, Kemba Walker is set to hit free agency when the clock strikes midnight on June 30. The franchise’s all-time leading scorer may not be the marquee name in a free agent class that features the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard and others, but there are multiple teams rumored to be interested in his services, as the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers have all been tied to Walker this summer.

After being named to the All-NBA team this season, the Hornets now have the ability to offer Walker a five-year, $221 million super max contract, while other teams can only offer a four-year contract worth $140 million. Walker, who has continually expressed his interest in remaining a Hornet, said Thursday he’d be will to take less than the super max to help the Hornets build a better team around him.