Kemba Walker Shake ‘n Bake Gets Michael Jordan Out Of His Seat

In his first NBA game, Kemba Walker showed Larry Sanders that he’s no ordinary rookie. I haven’t seen MJ this excited since… ever?
What do you think?
WOW A 6′ PG DRIBBLING A 6’10 PF! THATS UNUSUAL!!
Kinda lazy d actually
M.J.’S LONE GOOD DRAFT PICK/FUTURE ALL STAR IN THE MAKING
Kemba did larry sanders in doe
He just heard the chi-ching of money when kemba made that highlight play
Lame
He suppose to cook him in that situation.