Getty Image

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals was the third consecutive lopsided game of the series, this time seeing the Cavaliers dominate in a 30-point blowout of the Celtics back in Cleveland.

As is often the case in a blowout, the TV broadcast on ESPN went into time-killing mode pretty early in the third quarter. The booth of Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, and Mark Jackson always has a tendency to go off on tangents barely related to the game happening, but in a blowout of this nature, they really tested the limits of what counts as calling the action. This started by bringing in Steve Javie for a solid five-minute conversation about a foul from Game 2, because there wasn’t an incident from Game 3 to talk about.

Then Van Gundy delivered some strong takes on the royal wedding, which was actually pretty funny, and then, it was time for some good old fashioned native advertising in the form of a shoutout and camera cutaway to Chewbacca sitting courtside before a quick promo for Solo.