Kendrick Perkins Does Pushups on the Court to Celebrate his Technical Foul

This is a quite a sequence for Kendrick Perkins. First he unnecessarily mauls Francisco Garcia on screen and then gets tangled up with him. Perk then exchanges shoves with Omer Asik, earning a technical foul in the process. Finally, as the refs are sorting through the havoc that he created, Perk celebrates/blows off steam by hitting the floor and doing pushups.

Rockets fans are not pleased with his act:

[WATCH PERK LEAD THE BREAK LIKE MAGIC JOHNSON EARLIER IN THE SERIES]

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook