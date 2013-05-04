Kendrick Perkins Does Pushups on the Court to Celebrate his Technical Foul

This is a quite a sequence for Kendrick Perkins. First he unnecessarily mauls Francisco Garcia on screen and then gets tangled up with him. Perk then exchanges shoves with Omer Asik, earning a technical foul in the process. Finally, as the refs are sorting through the havoc that he created, Perk celebrates/blows off steam by hitting the floor and doing pushups.
Rockets fans are not pleased with his act:
[WATCH PERK LEAD THE BREAK LIKE MAGIC JOHNSON EARLIER IN THE SERIES]
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
perkins is a kunt.