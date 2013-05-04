Kendrick Perkins Does Pushups on the Court to Celebrate his Technical Foul

#NBA Playoffs #Video
05.03.13 5 years ago

This is a quite a sequence for Kendrick Perkins. First he unnecessarily mauls Francisco Garcia on screen and then gets tangled up with him. Perk then exchanges shoves with Omer Asik, earning a technical foul in the process. Finally, as the refs are sorting through the havoc that he created, Perk celebrates/blows off steam by hitting the floor and doing pushups.

Rockets fans are not pleased with his act:

[WATCH PERK LEAD THE BREAK LIKE MAGIC JOHNSON EARLIER IN THE SERIES]

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Video
TAGSDimeMagKENDRICK PERKINSNBA Playoffsvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP