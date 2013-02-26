Kenneth Faried Catches An Alley-Oop On Dwight Howard’s Head

#Video #Dwight Howard
02.26.13 5 years ago

Kenneth Faried provided the exclamation point last night in the Nuggets’ big win over L.A. by combining with Andre Iguodala for this sick alley-oop. Dwight Howard had an odd night, going for a double-double, but also finishing with 11 missed free throws and a couple of insulting non-hustle plays. He also ended up on the wrong end of a few incredible highlights.

What’s up with Dwight Howard?

