Kenneth Faried Catches An Alley-Oop On Dwight Howard’s Head

Kenneth Faried provided the exclamation point last night in the Nuggets’ big win over L.A. by combining with Andre Iguodala for this sick alley-oop. Dwight Howard had an odd night, going for a double-double, but also finishing with 11 missed free throws and a couple of insulting non-hustle plays. He also ended up on the wrong end of a few incredible highlights.

