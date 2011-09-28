Kenneth Faried “Manimal” T-Shirt

Of all the incoming NBA rookies, I might be most excited to see Kenneth Faried play this season. And with most of the Nuggets out of the country, he should have a chance to play right away in Denver. So if you want to jump on the bandwagon now, I suggest you pickup one of these.

Given the nickname “Manimal” by former NBA player Makhtar Ndiaye – who is now an agent at Wasserman Media Group where Faried is represented – the moniker comes from combining the words “man” and “animal.” And as Faried tweeted, he think it suits him because of his “hair and personality.”

If you want to get your hands on one of these tees, they’re available exclusively at the Morehead State University Bookstore for $19.99. You can be just like Nolan Smith…

What do you think?

