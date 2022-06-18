For the second time this offseason, the Charlotte Hornets find themselves in need of a head coach. After deciding to make Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson their next coach, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that something happened and as a result Atkinson will stick with the reigning NBA champions.

Wojnarowski further noted that Atkinson will be Steve Kerr’s top assistant.

ESPN Sources: Kenny Atkinson has decided he won’t become the Charlotte Hornets’ head coach and will remain with Golden State as top assistant. After being offered job during the NBA Finals, further conversations led Atkinson to believe it would be best to remain with Warriors. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2022

There are a few logical replacements here for the Hornets, as Wojnarowski indicated their finalists for the position were Atkinson, Mike D’Antoni, and Terry Stotts. Wojnarowski went on to report that “Charlotte will have to restart process now,” although it is unclear if that means they will simply return to one of D’Antoni or Stotts, or if they will have to broaden their search even more. Whomever gets the job will inherit a team that went 43-39 last year and boasts one of the league’s brightest young stars in LaMelo Ball.

Mike D'Antoni and Terry Stotts were the other two finalists for the job, sources said. Charlotte will have to restart process now. https://t.co/X5yMR8fybK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2022

Keeping Atkinson is a big win for Kerr and the Warriors, as the team was already going to replace one high-profile assistant. In the midst of the team’s run to a title, the Sacramento Kings announced that Mike Brown would become their new head coach after spending six years on the bench.