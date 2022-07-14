kentavious caldwell pope
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Has Agreed To A $30 Million Extension With The Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets main plan for improving next season is to have their two injured stars, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., back around the reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, but they did make a few additions this offseason to try and build a better roster around that trio.

The biggest move was trading Monte Morris and Will Barton to Washington for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith, which likely shortens their playoff rotation but, they hope, adds a higher end player to it in Caldwell-Pope. With so much money tied up in their three stars, the Nuggets don’t have a lot of options for adding quality talent on the free agent market — although they did add Bruce Brown on the mid-level — and must do so via trade.

As such, with Caldwell-Pope coming in on an expiring deal this season, the Nuggets moved quickly to get an extension done, tacking on two years and $30 million to his deal, with a player option for 2024-25.

It’s a raise of $1 million annually for Pope off his current $14 million deal, which provides him security for at least one additional year, while the Nuggets ensure that they won’t lose a player they gave up two rotation players for after just one season. Denver is pretty much all-in on this current roster, and they’ll be hoping to return to the conference finals stage like in 2020, the last time their stars were all healthy.

