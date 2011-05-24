Kentucky Tops Ryan Harrow’s List, Decision By Friday

Just a year ago, Ryan Harrow was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Georgia after averaging 32.4 points, 6.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game at Walton High School (Marietta, Ga.). But after a season in Raleigh, N.C. at NC State, the rising sophomore point guard decided to take his talents elsewhere and transfer to another program. By this Friday, Harrow will make his decision.
Harrow told to me via text message this morning that his final four choices are Kentucky, Louisville, Texas and Georgia. With a lack of premier point guards in the Class of 2012 – which is when he’ll be able to suit up again after sitting out next season – Harrow’s recruitment took off quite a bit just like that of Arizona’s Lamont “MoMo” Jones (who hasn’t decided yet) and North Carolina’s Larry Drew II (who’s headed to UCLA).
It’s important to note that when NC State coach Mark Gottfried announced that he and Harrow had reached a “mutual decision” on the transfer, that he stipulated he would release Harrow to any school except one in the ACC.
“I think this staff will do good things here at NC State,” said Harrow in a statement released by the school. “The year off will help me improve in many ways and I think the decision is the best for me personally.”
This past season, Harrow started seven of the final eight games at point guard for the Wolfpack, and 10 of the last 15 overall. He tied for fourth on the team in scoring (9.3) and second in assists (3.3) in only 23 minutes per contest. And when he was out there, he took care of the ball, ranking seventh in the ACC in assist/turnover ratio (1.9).
Where do you think he’ll sign?
lame. we’re better off without him. wish him the best, but my guess is he’ll wish he had just stayed with the Pack
This guy could’ve been pretty special with the pieces that State has right now…oh well. Time for Lorenzo Brown to SHOW THE FUCK OUT!
How do you get he is favoring Kentucky out of this article? Just curioius
go to uga.
I found it intersesting that I could not determine (as did #3) that he is favoring UK in this article. I also found it interesting (appropriate) that someone named “braindead” is encouraging UGA.
If it was me I would go to kentucky, I mean derrick rose, tyreke evans, john wall, brandon knight, who wouldn’t want to follow behind them and go to the nba to make millions after one year with calipari.
It wasnt made clear on hear that he’s headed to Kentucky all sign (tweets by him) is that he leaning toward UK. Like Jeff stated coach Cal has a rep for making 1st rd draft pick out of pgs. A year to concentrate on nothing but weight lifting (saw him here in ATL at hawks game he’s vanilla wafer thin) his number will be impressive especially with the talent that he’ll be surrounded with at UK.
Who wouldyou want your son to play for in his future.
Kentucky basketball also just received their APR score, (aademic progress report), and tied with Vanderbuilt at #1 in the SEC. They scored a 974 of 1000. Somuch for the one and done players hurting their academic standards.
He signed with UK…big surprise. Go cats