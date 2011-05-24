Kentucky Tops Ryan Harrow’s List, Decision By Friday

Just a year ago, Ryan Harrow was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Georgia after averaging 32.4 points, 6.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game at Walton High School (Marietta, Ga.). But after a season in Raleigh, N.C. at NC State, the rising sophomore point guard decided to take his talents elsewhere and transfer to another program. By this Friday, Harrow will make his decision.

Harrow told to me via text message this morning that his final four choices are Kentucky, Louisville, Texas and Georgia. With a lack of premier point guards in the Class of 2012 – which is when he’ll be able to suit up again after sitting out next season – Harrow’s recruitment took off quite a bit just like that of Arizona’s Lamont “MoMo” Jones (who hasn’t decided yet) and North Carolina’s Larry Drew II (who’s headed to UCLA).

It’s important to note that when NC State coach Mark Gottfried announced that he and Harrow had reached a “mutual decision” on the transfer, that he stipulated he would release Harrow to any school except one in the ACC.

“I think this staff will do good things here at NC State,” said Harrow in a statement released by the school. “The year off will help me improve in many ways and I think the decision is the best for me personally.”

This past season, Harrow started seven of the final eight games at point guard for the Wolfpack, and 10 of the last 15 overall. He tied for fourth on the team in scoring (9.3) and second in assists (3.3) in only 23 minutes per contest. And when he was out there, he took care of the ball, ranking seventh in the ACC in assist/turnover ratio (1.9).

Where do you think he’ll sign?

