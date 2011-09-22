Kenyon Martin To Sign In China; Dennis Rodman Says He Never Talked With MJ & Pippen

Stop us if you’ve heard this before. A Denver Nugget is going to play in China during the lockout and will sign the largest contract in the league’s history. This is getting to be ridiculous. Do the Nuggets have some type of deal with frequent flyer miles? That’s now five core players heading overseas: first Wilson Chandler and Ty Lawson, then J.R. Smith, then earlier this week, Danilo Gallinari, and now Kenyon Martin. Is there anyone left? Of course, Martin is supposed to be a free agent so there’s no guarantee his terrible lip tattoo even makes it back to Denver, but there is a chance we see him playing in the NBA later this year. As was reported with Smith, the CBA season ends in March so there is a chance K-Mart could sign on somewhere in the NBA for the playoffs. But for now, the contract is with Xinglang Guanghui and it’s worth $2.65 million. Athletically, Martin is going to toy with the players in that league. It’ll be like he’s back at Cincy all over again. But the real thing that should worry Nuggets fans is what Martin wrote on Twitter, thanking the organization for a great seven years and that it’s “Time to move on.” If that doesn’t sound like a man ready for free agency, we don’t know what does … Martin might be down to experiment, but he can’t even warrant JaVale McGee expanding his offensive game. At the Impact League out in Vegas, Martin yelled “Hell mother f—— no” when McGee took a hook shot over the top of him, then told reporters later “He’s shooting the ball like he’s Kareem out there” … By the way, through three games at Impact, John Wall has 130 points … Rudy Fernandez will be going back home during the lockout to play for Real Madrid. Once he gets back there, who’s to say he will ever want to come back to the NBA? Would you want to play in Spain and be the best (or one of the best) player in perhaps the whole league or an average role player in the NBA? … Joining Fernandez in Spain might be O.J. Mayo who has been texting Marc Gasol to talk about teaming up overseas during the lockout. Juice admitted that this past season made him seriously question whether he wanted to keep playing ball because of all the issues, and his name has to be on any type of list for guys who really need a bounce back year. Perhaps playing overseas will give him the reps and the confidence to get it going again. To think that two years ago, a large percentage of people thought he was better than Derrick Rose … Memphis teammate Rudy Gay is back playing full-contact as well, and he looked really good in his first game (17 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists) … Dennis Rodman says that off the court in three years, he never had a conversation with either Scottie Pippen or Michael Jordan. We know the Worm is a little weird, but there’s no way we believe that. Rodman is all about exaggerating and putting his own little twist on things, so in this interview on “In Depth With Graham Bensinger,” after the host asked if he really never talked to his Hall of Fame teammates, what was Rodman going to do? Dissapoint him? No way. It’s typical Rodman to say he never once spoke with them outside of the lines. But we just can’t believe that. It’s one thing to go your separate ways and only really connect on the court, but to say you never once had a conversation off the court in three years, we don’t believe you (you need more people) … Is there anyone outside of say Joel Pryzbilla or Eric Snow that The Game hasn’t named dropped or dissed? You can add LeBron James‘ name to the mix. We honestly haven’t checked for a Game single/album since like 2007 … And after two weeks, we’ve finally crowned the No. 1 movie baller of all-time. It’s no surprise that Jesus Shuttlesworth came out on top … We’re out like R.E.M.
kobe got the jumper, bynum got the force
shannon is the dunker and fisher runs the course
odom plays it smooth, artest locks it down
gasol gots the tools, barnes takes out the clowns
blake changes tempo, walton knows his role
character keeps it simple, and ebanks plays it cool
can’t wait for my LAKERS 2012 SEASON to begin….
@BNewz
Im pretty sure Its Caracter with out the “h”
Something tells me you aren’t a true fan!!! lol.
The Game is definitely a name dropper. But I don’t think he drops the most or best sports references (as the ESPN article stated).
Wale has that title to me. I’ve heard Wale attack Haseem Thabeet on like 3 seperate tracks lol.
“I’m on my Grizzly, ain’t no way that I’m missing Tha Beat (Thabeet)”
“Standing OV I bet this bitches follow me/And I just give’em D/I give’em D like they was out DLEAGUE/Haseem Thabeet, and various other people/the pressures in greatness always come with critiquing”
I know there was another time but i can’t remember it off the top of my head.
one of my favorites Wale lines is from the song Barry Sanders
“Double M-G yep, we up yall just relax/See uh all of my females show Bust, Curtis Enis/ Nittany Lion, my Pen State it, niggas recite it/Im Michael Jordan Major, you niggas Harold Minor/P^$$y be all on me, but we to young for romancing/My niggas never block….I think Im Barry Sanders!”
Wale is just sick.
@ chicagorilla
amusing…so u automatically assume it’s that i’m not a true fan and rather THAT THE PHONE I USED CORRECTED THE SPELLING FOR ME??? hmm looks like u r a “mr. hindsight” or the smug ass “i’m better than u” type person? u know who i’m talking about. y da fuck does the spellin matter for such an insignificant cog of the team? hush.
with that said i hope u liked it…the lakers should copyright that. it sounds pretty good huh?
and since we correcting people, you should have wrote:
“but we ‘TOO’ young for romancing”
NOT
“but we ‘TO’ young for romancing”
TOUCHE I WOULD SAY
ALSO, can you tell me where PEN state is located? Staples?
YOU SOUND STUPID AS HELL SAYING THAT ABOUT THE GAME. HE SOLD 5 MILLION HIS FIRST ALBUM AND IS AT 10 MILLION TO DATE AND HIS ALBUM IS TOP TEN AT THE MOMENT. I SEE WHOEVER WROTE THE ARTICLE KEPT HIS NAME OFF IT AND PUT DIME MAG AS THE WRITER HAHAHAHA “LAME”
@kennysmiles since when have album sales = talent. u do realize Tha Carter 4 almost sold a millie first week and we all know that album is ASS. Game album less the decent. but i like the Kendrick Lamar feature.
@ Kenny – the author is never named, it’s always “dime magazine”.
And really, is Game your uncle or something? His two big selling albums were before 2007. The two albums he’s sold since combined for less than 1 million sold. In that time, he’s had exactly TWO singles that made Billboard’s rap charts.
I’d say it’s a safe joke to make, dude.
Who is The Game? Rob Van Winkle album sold more!
@BNewz
Damn son, relax. Not only do i not give two shits about whatever team you like, but you are clearly stepping into to territory you not ready for.
And your counterpoint of trying to correct the word “too” in rap lyrics i was just copying is almost as lame as you not understanding the line “my PEN state it, niggas recite it”. You do realize when Wale wrote “PEN” State, it was clever word play on how his PEN is writing the lyrics that guys recite, and Curtis Enis was a former PENN STATE running back.
I guess i shouldn’t expect you to get it since your sn is paying homage to a teenage pop singer.
Of course Rodman is exaggarating, I have the transcript:
MJ: Hey Dennis, could you move a few rows back so I could talk to my boy Ronnie?
DR: F..k off.
so it’s okay to let you slide when u copy lyrics but when my phone automatically corrects i get stoned to death? double standards. the sign of a weakling.
and regarding your PEN rebuttal. THAT WAS KINDA THE POINT. i’m correcting you on spelling when i clearly know what was intended. i made that clear.
do you realize chicagorrilla, that you culda made life much easier had you not been the dorky kid correcting me and throwing jabs in the mix aiming at my fan-hood. well don’t be the geek correcting the teacher on a blog site or watever dime is. if u willing to dish out criticism, be willin to take it and stop bitchin by saying ‘calm down’ after uj initiated the jabs. i goes in ..pause. don’t start nuffin, won’t be nuffin ya dig ?? well u besta. homie flakes..
Did the Bieb just make a humorous attempt at getting gangsta with me? wtf is this world coming to?
Not today, I dont have the patience or energy. You want to have a back and forth session with someone, then go get a candle and some vasoline and jerk off. In other words Bieber, go fluck yourself.
The back and forth between CG and BN is hilarious !!! Also, I don’t even know what the fuss is about…CG cracked a joke (damn good one) and BN got pissed :D Come on man !!!!
First Oasis and now REM? Whose next? U2? Duran Duran? Metallica? The Rolling Stones? Wait. Scratch the Stones. Jagger and Richards would still be playing together even when they reach 80 years old.
Speaking of music, I am now definitely a fan of Duff McKagan the sportswriter. Here is a the link to his column on the Mayweather-Ortiz fight — [sports.espn.go.com].
I love the music of Guns N’ Roses and how they played live. But I never thought that someone who is associated with Axel Rose would be insightful and intelligent.
One last thought. Given the right team, OJ Mayo would be an all star in the NBA.
I am out like Shiny Happy People.
That back n forth is more like 2 chimps flinging doo-doo at each other. Just exchange email addresses so we don’t have to read all the tough guy talk on dime lately sheesh
Game is garbage. He hasn’t done anything decent since he left G-Unit and 50 Cent stopped writing his songs. He’s a hypocrite. He said he didn’t like that 50 was always trying to start beef and bully other rappers yet Game just name drops and tries to start beefs. He’s not even the best at dropping names, he just does it the most.
Damn fellas…. I think this lockout shit is affecting our brains. Fuckin relax. Lol
“Hey bud, There’s no h”
“What? You think you’re better than me?”
^ Lol! We need some actual fukkin basketball news. This time of year we should be hearing the summer league news… which under-the-radar rookies are surprising vs NBA comp… reading articles of Artest getting his World Peace jersey pressed and ready for games. This is going to be a long year. WTF do they expect the men to do at Christmas?? Talk?!?! My palms are sweating just thinking about it.
@ KennySmiles:
1) I guess you don’t really visit DIME all that much. Smack articles are always credited to the whole staff, not a single writer.
2) Your capslock text is killing my eyes. You do realize old men read this site too right? Our eyes are sensitive. Then again… aT LeAsT yOu dIdn’T TyPE lIke ThIs.
3) If you’re looking at record sales to see who’s good, then Soulja Boy must be the shit whenever he drops a song cuz his ringtone music always tops the charts.
If that’s your indicator… Soulja Boy >>> Talib??? Really? Fuck Billboard. And fuck Ryan Seacrest… no real reason… just fuck that Dick Clark fill-in.
Wale is nice. “I’m so uncool like your mother’s kin.”
The Game is/was nice. Then $0.50 blackballed his albums. Now that his G-unit contract is up he is a free agent so expect him to go back to his pre-2007 form. I just hope he wasn’t serious about joining YMCMB.
Speaking of Talib, Jean Grae is legit.
Game was garbage before G-Unit and now after. It isn’t that 50 blackballed his albums because he still has big names making his beats and doing guest spots on his tracks. It’s that Game is garbage. He had two hot songs that got a ton of radio play (that 50 wrote) and since then people have high expectations. He gets himself in the news by name dropping people and trying to start beefs to stay relevant.
90% of hip-hop now is garbage and all they rap about is how much money they have. There’s no inspiration behind the music. The best album to come out this year was Lasers by Lupe Fiasco. Whatever happened to artists with a message? Especially in how f***ed up our country is right now. All the “back packers” that try to drop knowledge don’t get the backing by the labels or media.
@Mgoss79 – You mean to tell me that the best album to come out this year is the one in which the artist said, “I don’t even like this album.” I’m a Lupe fan and all but Lasers was subpar. Food n Liquor 2 needs to come out ASAP.
Similar to the NBA, labels have to choose between selling albums/tickets or building a championship team/Classic Album. Often times the two are mutually exclusive.
Labels don’t give two shits about “championships”.
People here are getting snippy with one another. Chicagorilla and Beib? I think JAY got into it the other day too. Guys, guys, that’s what they WANT us to do! We have to stick together!
No mention of Iverson ballin in philly?
It’s true, people are gettin edgy with no real pro ball to discuss. The money side of things isn’t that interesting and the level of play in the summer leagues is hard to evaluate accuratly with no D and limited personnel, no coaches to speak of, etc.
@First & Foremost – yes, the best album was the one in which the artist said “I don’t even like this album”. Name me one album that has come out that is better than Lasers. If Lupe doesn’t like that album then I can’t wait for him to drop some music that he does like.
@OverPowered – are you talking about the Battle for I-95 this weekend? I’ve heard that he will be there/won’t be there. Even though he’s not from Philly, he would rep the Philly squad better than anybody. The crowd would love it if he would show up
@Mgoss79 – I’m gonna have to get back to you with an answer on Tuesday.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Melo gets Amar’e to rep B-more so that he can complete the Monstars line up.
“Name me one album that has come out that is better than Lasers.”
Lady Gaga’s joint… because it sold more.
“I think JAY got into it the other day too. ”
Yeah, last week I went it on someone. Don’t remember who. I was just looking for random targets.
These “Who’s better?” articles don’t cut it for me either. I understand DIME is doing their damndest to keep us interested but fuck, a movie baller tournament? I’m not going to sit here and say, “Come on Dime, you can do better…” cuz at this point we’re all reaching for basketball topics.
I like what Beib has been up to… posting links to Dimes on DIME…. it fits. Except the pics of the Dimes are actually whores… it’s a fine line but it still works for me.
IDEA: @Dime
Why don’t you post old articles from your earliest magazines. It would be pretty cool to see how things have changed.
@Jay – You can always submit questions to the mailbag to pass time.
“Because it sold more” – HAha
Any good movie recommendations?
Point well taken, album sales don’t= talent, hence Soulja Boy; but to say game has no talent isn’t one of the best out is crazy. HA naw he ain’t my uncle and yes that Kendrick Lamar feature is cold.
And to respond to that visiting the site much, i do, no i don’t look at the author that often, but i swear it used to say who wrote it. Sorry old guy LOL j/p ill watch the caps.
Why is this lockout dragging on!!!!! I can’t take it!! I’m gonna lose it! Jesus Christ!! AAAAAAHHHAAAHHHAAUUUGGHGHH!!!
Beib! You have to help us out. That people owning authority stuff the other day was dumb, but that’s just my opinion. And you’ve had a couple of hot chicks, but some are bad. I know I shouldn’t say anything since all I have added to this site is how Dirk is awesome and if my dick were an NBA player it would be Steve Kerr, but I am a moron so that’s to be expected. And I still have the shits from hearing about the chinese food/grape soda/sticky bun/skittles combo.
Im from australia and Went to see the lockout league on Tuesday and there were about 20 people in the crowd. Amazing experience. Got to hang with all the players and virtually no security.. Anyone nearby it’s def worth going to Vegas just for this! My buddy also told me chauncey and John wall hosted a party at palazzo last night and everyone at the games that day was invited!
big island! i fucks with you lol.
“cease the beef”. that should be the lockout campaign
p.s.
to let you know, i ate everything but the skittles that next day.
Beib – that is fucking disgusting. I mean that as a compliment.
no offense taken ! i know exactly what u mean. lol
i’m young, with great metabolism. but i honestly don’t know how i have the body i have with the way i eat.