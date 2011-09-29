Kevin Durant Covers Bounce

Without a doubt, Kevin Durant was the undisputed King of the Summer this offseason. He played everywhere. And we mean everywhere. Indoors. Outdoors. Pro-Ams. Exhibition games. If Springfield was having an open run with an original leather basketball and peach baskets, we’re sure he would have been there too. So for the latest issue of Bounce, our sister playground publication, there was only one person that made sense for the cover: KD.

