Kevin Durant Covers Bounce

#Kevin Durant
09.29.11 7 years ago

Without a doubt, Kevin Durant was the undisputed King of the Summer this offseason. He played everywhere. And we mean everywhere. Indoors. Outdoors. Pro-Ams. Exhibition games. If Springfield was having an open run with an original leather basketball and peach baskets, we’re sure he would have been there too. So for the latest issue of Bounce, our sister playground publication, there was only one person that made sense for the cover: KD.

Look for Bounce #28 at most gyms, camps, tournaments, and sneaker stores. If your local spot is not receiving it, e-mail openrun@bouncemag.com.

TOPICS#Kevin Durant
TAGSDimeMagKEVIN DURANTPlayground

