Kevin Durant Is Partnering With College Track To Help Low-Income Students Graduate from College

01.23.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant’s foundation announced a new initiative today that will help children in his hometown of Prince George’s County receive the academic, financial, and social resources they need to make it to college and, more importantly, to graduate.

The Kevin Durant Charity Foundation will be partnering with College Track, a program that helps low-income and first-generation students complete college. College Track currently operates in ten centers around the United States, and is a ten-year program that follows students from ninth grade through the completion of their Bachelor’s degrees, helping them navigate the challenges that exist in low-income communities.

The newest facility will be The Durant Center in Suitland, Md. It opens today with an inaugural class of 69 students, and Durant will be present for the opening ceremony. Durant began his commitment to Prince George’s County Public Schools last year with a $10 million donation and the intention to bring College Track to the community. The creation of The Durant Center is the first step in the process towards helping hundreds of students achieve their collegiate and career aspirations. The foundation hopes that The Durant Center will eventually be the hub of other educational programs.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTKevin Durant Charity FoundationPrince George's County

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 9 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.21.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP