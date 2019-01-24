Getty Image

Kevin Durant’s foundation announced a new initiative today that will help children in his hometown of Prince George’s County receive the academic, financial, and social resources they need to make it to college and, more importantly, to graduate.

The Kevin Durant Charity Foundation will be partnering with College Track, a program that helps low-income and first-generation students complete college. College Track currently operates in ten centers around the United States, and is a ten-year program that follows students from ninth grade through the completion of their Bachelor’s degrees, helping them navigate the challenges that exist in low-income communities.

The newest facility will be The Durant Center in Suitland, Md. It opens today with an inaugural class of 69 students, and Durant will be present for the opening ceremony. Durant began his commitment to Prince George’s County Public Schools last year with a $10 million donation and the intention to bring College Track to the community. The creation of The Durant Center is the first step in the process towards helping hundreds of students achieve their collegiate and career aspirations. The foundation hopes that The Durant Center will eventually be the hub of other educational programs.