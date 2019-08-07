Kevin Durant Only Considered The Nets And Warriors In Free Agency

Getty Image

The first big dominoes to fall in free agency this offseason were Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving agreeing to deals with the Nets, both of which got reported prior to the moratorium period even beginning.

The two long-time friends had been rumored for months to be considering teaming up together in New York, although for some time it was assumed the Knicks would be the team they’d join, not Brooklyn. After they agreed to their deals, there were tons more major deals left to happen, and coupling more recent star pairings with Durant likely being out all season, the Nets are among the least discussed going into the upcoming season as far as teams that made the biggest upgrades this summer.

That’s understandable, since this season will be about how Irving meshes with the established young core in Brooklyn before Durant’s eventual return, which most expect to be the start of the 2020-21 season, but Durant and the team refuse to confirm that officially. While we know the future is bright in Brooklyn, many were wondering how Durant came to his decision so quickly as he didn’t take any meetings with any teams.