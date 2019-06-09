Kevin Durant Is Officially Listed As ‘Questionable’ For Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

06.09.19 60 mins ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant has not played since Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets after he left that game with a calf strain in the third quarter.

The Warriors were able to get by Houston and Portland without too much bother, but without Durant they have struggled to handle the Raptors in the Finals. They’ve struggled offensively to crack the code of Toronto’s defense, and haven’t been able to contain Kawhi Leonard and company on the other end, leading to a 3-1 deficit going back to Toronto.

Throughout the Finals, Durant’s status has been that he won’t play until he practices and through the first four games he was not cleared to do so. On Sunday, he was able to practice and, as such, for the first time all series he is listed as questionable on the day before injury report.

#NBA Finals#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTnba finals
