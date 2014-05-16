Kevin Durant Gives Game-Worn Kicks To Masters Champ Bubba Watson

05.16.14 4 years ago

Who had golfer Bubba Watson in their: “person Kevin Durant give his KD VI PE’s to after a Game 6″ pool? Probably the same person who had Connecticut winning their NCAA bracket in March. Watson, the 2012 and 2014 Masters champ, now owns a pretty dope pair of KD’s game-worn kicks.

According to GolfWeek, Bubba struck up a texting friendship with LeBron James and Durant after capturing his second Masters title last month.

Who knew the floppy-haired golfer and shooting assassin were such good buddies?

