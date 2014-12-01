Kevin Durant Goes Through Full Practice, Will Make Season Debut “Within Week”

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Kevin Durant
12.01.14 4 years ago

Russell Westbrook’s return was a smashing hit. It’s almost time to see if Kevin Durant’s debut can match it. According to reports, the reigning MVP participated in his first full practice today and will play this week.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Chris Broussard said on “SportsCenter” today that Durant will “be back within the next week, and maybe even tomorrow” when his Oklahoma City Thunder face the New Orleans Pelicans. Coach Scott Brooks left open the possibility of Durant playing on Tuesday this weekend:

The Thunder are winners of two straight games after losing their previous six. They’re four and-a-half games back of the Phoenix Suns for the eighth and final spot in the Western Conference playoffs. If Durant returns tomorrow, they’ll have 64 games to make up for the absence of their superstar tandem.

Obviously, don’t count Oklahoma City out just yet.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Kevin Durant
TAGSKEVIN DURANTLatest NewsOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP