Kevin Durant Goes Through Full Practice, Will Make Season Debut “Within Week”

Russell Westbrook’s return was a smashing hit. It’s almost time to see if Kevin Durant’s debut can match it. According to reports, the reigning MVP participated in his first full practice today and will play this week.

Scott Brooks says no changes as of yet with Durant's status. Says he's progressing and went through a full practice today though. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) December 1, 2014

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Chris Broussard said on “SportsCenter” today that Durant will “be back within the next week, and maybe even tomorrow” when his Oklahoma City Thunder face the New Orleans Pelicans. Coach Scott Brooks left open the possibility of Durant playing on Tuesday this weekend:

Scott Brooks says Kevin Durant is progressing well, but still doesn't know if he'll be available Tuesday against the Pelicans. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) November 29, 2014

The Thunder are winners of two straight games after losing their previous six. They’re four and-a-half games back of the Phoenix Suns for the eighth and final spot in the Western Conference playoffs. If Durant returns tomorrow, they’ll have 64 games to make up for the absence of their superstar tandem.

Obviously, don’t count Oklahoma City out just yet.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.