Kevin Durant Goes Through Full Practice, Will Make Season Debut “Within Week”

Russell Westbrook’s return was a smashing hit. It’s almost time to see if Kevin Durant’s debut can match it. According to reports, the reigning MVP participated in his first full practice today and will play this week.
Meanwhile, ESPN’s Chris Broussard said on “SportsCenter” today that Durant will “be back within the next week, and maybe even tomorrow” when his Oklahoma City Thunder face the New Orleans Pelicans. Coach Scott Brooks left open the possibility of Durant playing on Tuesday this weekend:
The Thunder are winners of two straight games after losing their previous six. They’re four and-a-half games back of the Phoenix Suns for the eighth and final spot in the Western Conference playoffs. If Durant returns tomorrow, they’ll have 64 games to make up for the absence of their superstar tandem.
Obviously, don’t count Oklahoma City out just yet.
What do you think?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I still think they’ll make the playoffs with their full squad.
they’re only about 5 games back right now