Kevin Durant On Players Not Wanting To Play With Kobe: “That’s [Expletive]”

After Kobe Bryant passed Michael Jordan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, Kevin Durant sent him a congratulatory text. The 2014 NBA MVP recently spoke with USA Today‘s Sam Amick and extolled the Lakers great for his work ethic and commitment to the game. When asked if the ideas in Henry Abbott’s infamous ESPN feature — that reported players didn’t want to play in LA because of Kobe — were true, Durant couldn’t hold back about the “BS.”
Here’s KD cursing up a storm when asked about whether he would want to play with Kobe, despite Mamba’s often prickly interactions with teammates:
“Excuse my language, but that’s (expletive),” said Durant, who congratulated Bryant via text message after he surpassed Jordan on Sunday. “I want to play with a winner every single night, especially somebody who wants to win that bad, who works that hard, who demands a lot, who raises up your level. I’d want to play with a guy like that every day. … (His style) may make people uncomfortable, how he acts and just how he approaches the game, but I love that type of stuff. I think (the accusation) is BS.”
Durant continues to use the same no holds barred language when he was asked what he admired about the five-time NBA champion:
“Just his work ethic, just his demeanor man. He doesn’t mind being an (expletive), and he comes to work man. He’s intense. He demands a lot out of his teammates, and I’ve seen that just playing alongside him in the Olympics (in 2012). He demands a lot out of everybody. He makes them better. Everybody out on the court. You’ve got to respect that. As a player, I study guys like that. We might not have the same personality, but I think we approach the game the same way and I’ve learned a lot from just watching him.”
KD isn’t the only who has spoken up since Abbott’s piece was published. Former coach and current Knicks president Phil Jackson defended his former player, as well as injured Pacers star, Paul George.
Durant’s comments to Amick are the brawniest argument yet in favor of Kobe’s sometimes off-putting methods as a teammate.
Here’s the problem the Lakers face, though. Kobe doesn’t play with KD or the injured PG-13, he plays with Carlos Boozer and Jeremy Lin. While Boozer and Lin aren’t bad players, they’re not the all-timers Kobe is used to going against in practice, and they’re certainly not at the level of Durant.
Still, we’re sure there are some players who would recoil at the thought of battling Bryant in practice every day while also dealing with his trash talk and competitiveness to spur them on to greatness, or break them down completely to build them back up. Not every NBA player has that sort of mental toughness, which is why some have withered under the Mamba gaze. We’re guessing Durant and other players of his ilk would have no problem playing alongside the NBA’s No. 3 all-time scorer. It’s just that there are only a handful of players who qualify, and the Lakers don’t have any of them.
Do you agree with Durant?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Talk is cheap. What is stopping Durant from playing with Bryant? Shaq, Howard and Nash (all Hall of Famers) do not want to play with Bryant. Nash injured his back by carrying “baggage”-that was Nash’s metaphor for Bryant. Notice Nash is nowhere to be seen with the Lakers.
way to put words in Nash’s mouth lol
Nice assumptions there dickhead.
it was probably just baggage he didnt carry shit when he played for the lakers haha
I think there is too much censorship these days. All Durant said was “Excuse my language, but that’s correct”.
lol nice
Boozer & Lin aren’t mentally soft, they just don’t like what Kobe says: “Give ME the ball and move around like idiots until I decide to give it to you!” Kobe needs 2 good defensive players & 2 sharp shooters next to him. Boozer & Lin are better off playing without Kobe… too bad Kobe is on court so long.
Rings before Shaq left:
“Kobe needs Shaq; he can’t get it done without Shaq”
Gets it done without Shaq:
“Kobe needs 2 good defensive players & 2 sharp shooters”
Gets it done with 1 good defensive player & no sharp shooters:
“Kobe is a bad teammate and no one wants to play with him”
Laughs it up en route to 2 gold medals on a stacked USA team that respect and admire him
Why do I even bother with you fools lol here comes the firestorm of comments about shooting percentage and large contracts, etc etc whateverrrrr
not saying Kobe can’t get it done other ways. just saying it is easier w/ 2 defender & 2 shooters. but his options of how to get it done are diminishing as he ages.
Oh.
I think people under analyze how Kobe was treated coming into the league…He was a great talent like LeBron James was in High School, but he wasn’t treated as such coming into the Lakers where the entire organization was geared around his development…In the pieces of stories that I’ve heard about how he wasn’t as much as a loner as he was left out and some of the treatment he didn’t respond “well” two that average rookies take soured Vets against him…It was the start of the divide between him and Shaq…Of Course he got along with a guy like Byron Scott his first year, because Scott was already on his way out and looking at his next phase, but outside of that his first few years outside Fisher I have yet to hear positive transitional stories for Kobe.
Then you look at KG or LeBron where the roster, staff and management were all working for them to be The guy and successful there was an adversarial element to it where people were patting them on the head and telling them to take a back seat and love to a guy that they feel didn’t work as hard as them to deserve the leadership moniker.
I’d like to hear more about years before the Championships and how Shaq and the other Vets “onboarded” Kobe…
None of it excuses being an ass, but I never believed he is chasing people from the Lakers…if you are scared to play with someone you aren’t a Champion anyway…Dwight will never win a Championship as 1st or even 2nd best player on a team…
Well spoken man! Couldn’t agree more… (PS take no notice of the name, I made it to comment above)