Getty Image

It was a surprise for some when Kevin Durant chose to spurn the Warriors in free agency and go join up with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn to play for the Nets. The two players grew close together, along with DeAndre Jordan who also joined them with the Nets, thanks to Team USA and wanted to play together, and when the opportunity to play together came up they took it.

While surprising for some, the entire season had this ominous feeling of being Durant’s last with the Warriors and Irving’s relationship with the Celtics soured to the point that by the time their season ended no one expected him to return. There were rumblings Irving would be headed to the Nets for some time, but the question was whether he’d get Durant or someone else to join him.

Ultimately, the two confirmed the rumors and went to Brooklyn, which wasn’t a shock, but never felt like a guarantee until June 30. However, according to new Knicks big man Bobby Portis, there was never a doubt in where those two were going.