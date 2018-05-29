Kevin Durant Praised LeBron James For Playing ‘Next-Level Basketball’

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
05.29.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

We’ve been here before with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. The last two teams left in the NBA this season have competed for a championship in each of the last three years, but despite the familiar faces, the circumstances leading up to the Finals this time around seem a bit different.

The Golden State Warriors had to take down the top-seeded Houston Rockets in the Western Conference, coming back from a 3-2 series deficit to win on the road on Monday night. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, needed a few otherworldly performances from LeBron James to get past a shorthanded Boston Celtics team that seemed impossible to beat at home.

Kevin Durant knows just how well LeBron has played this postseason and the challenge the Warriors have on the horizon. Durant spoke to reporters after the Game 7 win on Monday night and said he’s having a hard time describing how James is playing, simply calling it “next-level basketball.”

#2018 NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA Finals2018 NBA PlayoffsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTLeBron James

