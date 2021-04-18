Kevin Durant Had To Leave Nets-Heat With A Left Thigh Contusion

The Brooklyn Nets entered Sunday’s game in Miami looking to pick up a win to keep pace in the win column with the Sixers, and remain a half game back of the 1-seed in the East. However, their task in beating a Heat team that was without Jimmy Butler got more difficult early in the first quarter when Kevin Durant checked out of the game walking gingerly and holding his left thigh.

Not long after the team announced Durant had a “left thigh contusion” that would keep him out for the remainder of the game, leaving the Nets with Kyrie Irving as the lone healthy member of their Big Three for the remainder of the afternoon.

Kevin Durant is out for the remainder of the game due to a left thigh contusion. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 18, 2021

Hopefully it is nothing more than a contusion and won’t cause a prolonged absence for Durant, who had missed two months due to a hamstring strain before returning earlier this month. KD had played four games since his hamstring injury prior to Sunday, looking like his normal self, albeit in more limited minutes. For now, the Nets will finish their game against Miami without Durant and Harden, on the shelf for his own hamstring issue, and will keep a close watch on how Durant is feeling as they head to New Orleans on Tuesday.