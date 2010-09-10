Kevin Durant rains on Russia; Carmelo headed to Chicago?

At least once during this World Championship tournament, Kevin Durant needed a game where he just went HAM on the comp and dropped ruthless buckets. Yesterday’s quarterfinal against Russia was that game. With “1972” written on his sneakers — an ode to the ’72 USA Olympic squad that got famously screwed against Russia — Durant scored 33 points (11-19 FG) in another convincing win that was actually close for about a half until the U.S. broke it open and won by 10 to advance to the Final Four. KD was getting transition and-ones, taking guys off the bounce, hitting step-backs and spinning into pull-up J’s. It was lethal. Maybe if Andrei Kirilenko had been around, it would have been different, but Russia otherwise didn’t have anybody who could hang with KD … Although Durant was the MVP of this one, Russell Westbrook deserves a nod for sparking the run that blew the game open in the third quarter. Westbrook had three steals, two dunks and a three-pointer in the quarter, not only adding to the lead but building Team USA’s momentum with every highlight. Chauncey Billups added 15 points, 5 dimes and 4 threes, and Lamar Odom pulled down 12 rebounds … We think Knicks fans are gonna like Timofey Mozgov (13 pts). Russia’s 7-footer can score in the paint and has a nose for the ball, but he’s also got a little edge and attitude to his game. He was throwing around sneers and glares all over the place … The shock wasn’t so much that Lithuania beat Argentina in the other quarterfinal (they face Team USA next), it’s that they beat them up. After Luis Scola registered the game’s first bucket, Swamp Thing wasn’t heard from again until the final 30 seconds of the first quarter, by which time his team was down double-digits and slipping. Lithuania’s Tomas Delininkaitis pushed the lead to a dozen with a mini-run of his own covering the end of the first and beginning of the second quarter, and it just got worse from there. At halftime it was a 20-piecing, midway through the third it was at 30, and, well, by then Argentina’s heart has already got on the plane back to South America … Scola finished an amazing tourney run with a quiet 13 points (5-16 FG), and although Carlos Delfino scored 25 points, 17 of them came in the second half, when the game was basically over … Update on the Matt Barnes case: According to ESPN, Barnes’ fiancee (the girl from “Basketball Wives”) is saying there was no domestic abuse. Barnes is still scheduled to be arraigned next week … The latest Carmelo Anthony trade rumors have ‘Melo going to the Bulls in a deal involving Joakim Noah. Problem is, the Nuggets would have to take Luol Deng — who’s not bad himself, but his $50 million over 4 years is a contract nobody wants — and Denver may be trying to find a way to dump J.R. Smith on Chicago too … All the pre-game concerts and day-long hype, and the thing people are talking about most following Opening Night of the NFL season is Ray Lewis‘ Old Spice commercial. Forget Brett Favre, Drew Brees, Taylor Swift, the Super Bowl banner unveiling, all of that; watching the scariest dude in football wearing a suit of shower suds was too jarring. On that note, what is the strangest basketball commercial you’ve ever seen? … We’re out like Mozgov …
that Ray Lewis commercial was hilarious.
CLASSIC.
That Ray Lewis commericial was suspect as hell………..but I laughed
damn, and that’s why OKC is a dangerous team. durant just gets his buckets while westbrook fills in the intangibles. they still got no match vs. lakers but they sure will be nice to see this season.
lithuania will be scary in the semis. USA will really have to press and hustle.
scola’s post and mid range game – textbook
@post #5 Argentina is out of the comp…
The only competition now for the US is Lithuania and then i guess Turkey…
yeah that Ray Lewis add was strange, but funny…and I have to hate it because RayRay was the last pick by the Browns that year (they didn’t become the Ravens until July), and FUCK ART MODELL…still a funny commercial.
Carmelo Anthony and JR Smith to the Chicago Bulls for Luol Deng and Joakim Noah?
…both teams lose on this deal and both teams get a little worse.
@Heckler
+1
If the Bulls make that deal, they’d have to roll out Ol’ Crazy Eyes as their starting C.
They’d deal Deng and Gibson, plus a draft pick or two, but that’s it.
I think the Bulls would be dumb to do that trade, not that Acquiring Melo is a bad thing, but I think that losing Noah and picking up Smith and Melo would mes up team chemistry. But man that’s a packed team. Rose, Smith, Melo, and Boozer.
@Heckler, not that i believe this trade rumor to be true. But if it was u better believe the Bulls pull the trigger on this. After getting Melo all we wud need is a big center and its a fluckin wrap for the East except for MIA and ORL. The reason i dont think its true…KG, Kobe, LBJ, DWade, Bosh, Stat all put Chicago as a place they want to play just to up their value here to sell more shoes and jerseys.
“We talking about the Jets like they Saints, like they just won the ‘chip… If they the Miami Heat of football, then we gotta be the Lakers cause we going for multiple championships around here!” Ray Lewis is too funny!
@ JA
deng (totally unwanted by any team for his long term shitty contract), gibson (unproven) and picks (most likely in the teens at the highest) for CARMELO ANTHONY?
nuggs let him walk in fa before they take that bullshit offer. straight garbage.
@Karizmatic, dont fool yourself. JR Smith would get waived just like the Bulls did him before. Plus this aint DEN, his mindless jackin wont fly here. He’d get chased outta town. As far as losing Noah, well he’s a FA after this season anyway i think, and there is a chance he bolts to NY anyway. What Noah brings is replaceable. What Melo brings is one of a kind. Any GM that wudnt pull the trigger on this wud be fired.
strangest commercial is Al Harrington dropping dimes for K-Mart. Strange that he even had a commercial…
@Chicagorilla
Unless Melo agrees to an extension with Chicago or a sign and trade. Then as much as I like Noah on our Bulls, I would swap him for Melo.
@chicagorilla
My fault. I read your post wrong. Never mind.
@ Calvin
I’m not saying it’s a great deal for the Nuggs, but I’m saying that’s the best I see the Bulls offering.
Plus – Gibson isn’t all that unproven. He was able to start 70 games as a rookie on a playoff team (yes, 8th in the East – I know). And in only 27 mins/game put up 9pts 7.5rebs and had 0.6sts and 1.3blks as the 5th option on the floor? He’s not that unproven if you ask me.
Nothing about Scola hacking elbows in the neck of a Russian before he got benched at the end of the game? Side of him i didn’t know yet
Anyone remember Patrick Chewing?? LOL!
Whatsup Ryann..?
Scola is a BEAST in international play.. His J is deadly and it seems like hes playing out there vs pylons most games.
I dont see Melo going anywhere until midseason.
@Chicagorilla: “As far as losing Noah, well he’s a FA after this season anyway i think, and there is a chance he bolts to NY anyway. What Noah brings is replaceable. What Melo brings is one of a kind. Any GM that wudnt pull the trigger on this wud be fired.”
It’s being reported on other sites that the Bulls are close to locking up Noah for 5 more yrs.
If that’s the case, do you still feel that way??
Regardless, I think it’s a lateral trade for both teams…. something you pull before the deadline if things aren’t working. Right now, as the Bulls stand, Boozer and Noah will be a load to handle for any team in the league. Boozer can go to work in the post and Noah will clean up any missed shots on the weakside. Noah will average more than his 3 offensive boards from last year because of the attention Booze will get on the opposite block.
And call me crazy but I think Melo’s game doesn’t complement Booze(or vice-versa) as much as Noah/Boozer.
Go ahead Chitown… kill me in your post. Lol
‘and Denver may be trying to find a way to dump J.R. Smith on Chicago too’
Chicago had him in a trade a few years ago, they got rid of him before he ever put on a bulls jersey
@Jay,
After watching Noah for 3yrs with the Bulls I have my many dislikes and likes. The one major “like” that I have is his attitude and willinigness to say what he feels. He called out Lebron for the dancing, he called out KG stating “When i was younger he was my fav player, now he is my least favorite player” which I think is gangsta and old school. So I would hate to have that missing from a young team like the Bulls.
On the other hand, we are talking about Melo. Aka Benard King 2000! Sure he doesn’t have the attitude like Noah, but he’s a top 5 scorer in the L for the next 8yrs or so. I’d give up anyone not named Rose for Melo.
So yes, even if Noah signs a 5yr ext I’d still be willing to trade because I think Melo resigns with the Bulls or Knicks if he is traded there.
But I do believe that there is a way to work it out so Noah doesn’t have to go. Gibson, Deng, James Johnson and this years 1st round pick would be more than enough to potientially RENT Melo for one year. Otherwise the Nuggs run the chance of losing him for nothing.
If he heads to Chicago, wooooww! They would be a great threat in the East!