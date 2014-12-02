Kevin Durant Says Time Away From Court “Pissed Me Off A Little Bit More”

12.02.14 4 years ago

The Baddest might have gotten a little bit badder during his time away from the court. Just hours before he will make his season debut against the New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Kevin Durant said missing the last six weeks of play “pissed me off a little bit more.”

Scary.

Before last season, Durant made clear that he was tired of being second-place. What followed was one of the most devastating offensive campaigns in league history and the 26 year-old’s first MVP award. Could he be out for even more vengeance after frustration gleaned from his injury? The Thunder almost need him to be – they’re behind pace in the West’s heated battle for postseason berths.

It was reported earlier today that KD would debut tonight barring no setbacks, and coach Scott Brooks made the news official while confirming an assumption that his star would be on a minutes restriction:

The Western Conference just got wilder with Durant’s return. An angry KD would make it even crazier.

The Thunder and Pelicans tip-off at 8:00 EST.

