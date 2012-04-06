Kevin Durant Stars In Nike & Foot Locker’s “Air For All” Commercial

Kevin Durant has been super on the court this year for the Oklahoma City Thunder but in the new Nike Air and Foot Locker “Air for All” campaign, he literally is a superhero.

The premise of the commercial from Foot Locker:

“The evil Dr. Deflation has escaped from Air Max security prison and is hell

bent on stealing all of the world’s air. The Air Alliance made up of Charles Barkley, Ken Griffey Jr., Bo Jackson, Clay Matthews, Kevin Durant, Megan Rapinoe, and Allyson Felix, are on a mission to defeat him.”

Such a great concept for a commercial and great animation but I am little disappointed that Durant didn’t have super powers that lets him utilize his “Durantula” nickname – would’ve been dope to see him actually turn into a giant basketball playing spider.

Next week’s “Inside the NBA” on TNT should be great, as Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith should be clowning Charles Barkley because his superpowers are being a “hot air” talker.

Expect Foot Locker and Nike Air to create more chapters in the Dr. Deflation vs. Air Alliance saga as they have launched a whole marketing campaign using Twitter and Facebook:

“THE BATTLE RAGES ON, BUT YOU CAN HELP THE NIKE ATHLETES DEFEAT DR. DEFLATION BY TWEETING THE SUPERHERO HASH-TAGS…, OR POSTING THEM ON FOOT LOCKER’S FACEBOOK WALL. EACH TWEET OR POST FEEDS THE AIR FOR ALL POWER METER…”

For more info on the Air for All campaign check out Footlocker Unlocked.

What do you think?

