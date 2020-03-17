Kevin Durant confirmed on Tuesday that he’s one of four players that tested positive for COVID-19, or novel coronavirus, following the Brooklyn Nets releasing a statement about the health of its players.

The Nets issued a team statement Tuesday that said four players had tested positive after the team paid to get its entire roster tested for the virus following three positive reports from two different NBA teams in the last week. The report stated that one player showed signs of the illness while three were asymptomatic, though no names were revealed.

Later Tuesday, however, The Athletic’s Shams Charinia reported that Kevin Durant is one of the players who tested positive. Durant gave a statement that urged people to quarantine and “stay safe” as the pandemic spreads further across the globe.

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

Charania noted that Durant is one of the players who is not symptomatic.

Durant has not had symptoms and was among four positive test results on the Nets. The two-time NBA Finals MVP's message is one for everyone to heed: Stay quarantined. https://t.co/7E58fcyFjm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

Durant has not played the entire NBA season after suffering a knee injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. The injury ended his time with the Warriors, and he signed with the Nets this offseason along with Kyrie Irving as both rehabbed injuries for much of this season.

Earlier this week there was some question if he could return to the NBA if and when the current season resumes, but his agent shot that thinking down. Now there’s concern about his very health and safety, though it appears that his diagnosis is not serious at this time.