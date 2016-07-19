When Kevin Durant was deciding where to play next season, he considered the Boston Celtics as a new home. As part of the recruiting pitch, noted championship sports cheater Tom Brady was employed to entice Durant and, while it ultimately did not work, it wasn’t entirely ineffectual, either.
ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne talked to Durant about what it was like to be so close to Donald Trump’s friend.
“I was ready to just say, ‘OK. Lets go.’ It’s great to be in the presence of such greatness. But at the same time I knew I couldn’t let that distract me.”
It shows how strong Durant is as a person. There before him is Tom Brady, a four-time champion who had not yet accepted his four-game suspension for cheating. Brady was probably pitching him on all the ways you can cheat in Boston and how nobody will care as long as you win championships. Durant could have money anywhere, but he wouldn’t be able to dodge bullets despite years of cheating like he could in Boston.
Yet Durant somehow found a way to resist the star power of a man who stars in a commercial where an old man leads him to a windowless room that contains nothing but a bed for god knows what purpose.
Good for you, Kevin. If you don’t know for sure what goes on in that room, you can’t be held accountable for it.
(ESPN)
Quite a bit of shit talking about one of the best quarterbacks to play the game.
Hmmmm, yep pretty standard fare – continuing a false narrative, repeated ad hominem attacks, the Donald Trump association was a nice touch – don’t see that one as often.
Overall I’d give this troll job 4.5 hurt butts. Somewhere between the average 4chan user and a kid playing COD Online for the first time. Not bad for a Tuesday morning.
wow fair and unbiased!!! love this. you should work for fox news!
Seriously, this article was terrible. The Kobe and Dwight attacks are what they are, just like the LeBron James fluff pieces but the reach in this one …God help us if he’s ever seen wearing a tie similar to one a politician you don’t like has worn.
disguising your hate laced article with a deceptive title is cheating too, 75% of us wouldn’t of wasted or time reading this bullshit if you gave it an accurate title and it’s not just because we are patriot fans or because you’re a nobody that writes clickbait and we don’t care what you think it’s because this shit is old as fuck get over it.