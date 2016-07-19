USA TODAY Sports

When Kevin Durant was deciding where to play next season, he considered the Boston Celtics as a new home. As part of the recruiting pitch, noted championship sports cheater Tom Brady was employed to entice Durant and, while it ultimately did not work, it wasn’t entirely ineffectual, either.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne talked to Durant about what it was like to be so close to Donald Trump’s friend.

“I was ready to just say, ‘OK. Lets go.’ It’s great to be in the presence of such greatness. But at the same time I knew I couldn’t let that distract me.”

It shows how strong Durant is as a person. There before him is Tom Brady, a four-time champion who had not yet accepted his four-game suspension for cheating. Brady was probably pitching him on all the ways you can cheat in Boston and how nobody will care as long as you win championships. Durant could have money anywhere, but he wouldn’t be able to dodge bullets despite years of cheating like he could in Boston.

Yet Durant somehow found a way to resist the star power of a man who stars in a commercial where an old man leads him to a windowless room that contains nothing but a bed for god knows what purpose.

Good for you, Kevin. If you don’t know for sure what goes on in that room, you can’t be held accountable for it.

