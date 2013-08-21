Kevin Durant Tours His Hometown On Instagram

#Kevin Durant #Instagram
08.21.13 5 years ago

The long-limbed basketball wunderkind known as Kevin Durant was born in Washington D.C. to Wanda and John Pratt, who raised him with his grandmother Barbara Davis just outside the city in Rockville, Maryland. Durant took to his Instagram as he was rolling around where he grew up, and gave us a brief tour of his past.

If you’ve ever traveled back to where you born and raised, it can feel like an eternity has passed while you first recall the vestiges of your youth. You can tell in these videos how bizarre it is for KD to head back to where he grew up after all that he’s seen and already accomplished in a league he probably dreamed about in these same childhood haunts.

First KD rolled by his kindergarten and where he used to play basketball as a scrawny 95 lb. youngster.

Then it was on to the laundromat where he and his siblings used to spend a lot of time when he was a kid. Last is his grandma’s old house, which he has tattooed onto his torso.

It’s a pretty cool â€” if brief â€” look at KD’s childhood. A place that birthed one of the finest basketball players in the world and a place he still probably thinks of as home.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kevin Durant#Instagram
TAGSinstagraminstagram videoKEVIN DURANT

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP