Getty Image

The Jimmy Butler saga is bizarre in a number of ways. The All-NBA wing clearly wants to be traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves and, while isn’t all that unusual in itself, Butler’s recent performance at a team practice was the stuff of legend and there are all kinds of strange dynamics in play within the franchise.

Some of that centers on the apparent meddling of owner Glen Taylor and, on Tuesday evening, the best player in Wolves history, Kevin Garnett, weighed in on the situation. Garnett, who famously pushed his way to Boston after spending a (very) lengthy portion of his prime in Minnesota, expressed understanding in what Butler is attempting to accomplish and, well, he was very frank about Taylor’s basketball knowledge on Tuesday’s Inside The NBA.