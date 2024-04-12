A major matchup in the Western Conference playoff race took place on Thursday night when the New Orleans Pelicans traveled to Sacramento to take on the Kings. Thanks to big nights from C.J. McCollum, Trey Murphy, and Zion Williamson, the Pelicans were able to pick up a 135-123 win that kept New Orleans a game above the Play-In Tournament. As for the Kings, they’re now in a 3-way tie with the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers for the 8-seed in the West, leaving them no margin for error over their final two games.

As for Thursday night’s tilt, the moment of the game came when it was essentially decided and an extremely Kevin Harlan had a strong emotional reaction to someone throwing a chicken wing on the floor.

Kevin Harlan turns up on the mic after a chicken wing lands on the court 🍗😂 pic.twitter.com/lHbzoe6ehH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 12, 2024

“Pelicans hold on, driving into Murray — somebody’s thrown something on the floor,” Harlan said on TNT’s broadcast of the game. “Forty-six seconds to go, and a whistle blew. It’s a chicken wing. Why would someone throw something that good out on the floor? It’s crispy, it’s warm, and I almost had to go out, I’m so hungry.”

Reggie Miller found the whole thing very funny, in large part because it was, but also because he claims he could hear Harlan’s stomach grumbling. Harlan is the best in the business when something extremely silly happens during a game (and also in general), and I really hope he was able to get some wings after this game came to an end.