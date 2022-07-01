It’s not a stretch to say that Kevin Knox has had a rough go of things so far in his NBA career. After going to the New York Knicks with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Knox has seen his role on his various teams get smaller and smaller over each of his four years in the Association. This season, Knox got moved to the Atlanta Hawks in the deal that sent Cam Reddish to New York, and while there, the former Kentucky standout saw less playing time than ever before.

All of this is to say that Knox could use a fresh start on a team that will give him a chance to grow, and apparently, the Detroit Pistons believe that they are the right place for him. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Knox is the latest former lottery pick to head to Detroit and will get a 2-year deal worth $6 million to play alongside Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and co.

Free agent Kevin Knox has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2022

Knox struggled to get on the floor and produce as a member of the Knicks and the Hawks. The former lottery pick scored 3.1 points in 7.4 minutes per game across his time with both teams, shooting 36.5 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from three.