Kevin Love Denies That Silly Lakers Rumor & The “Joint” Handshake With Kyrie Irving

Since the Cavs had almost a full work week off following their win over the Pellies on Monday night, rumors have run rampant about Kevin Love. First there was that Lakers tidbit buttressed by barely a kernel of evidence in Sam Smith’s heavily maligned piece, then Love and Kyrie Irving performed a Rasta handshake after the win on Monday, which Cleveland brass explained in a pretty lame way. Love somehow combined the two similarly idiotic stories when recently asked about the Lakers rumor.

Here’s Love, by way of Jason Lloyd at the Akron Beacon Journal:

Kevin Love denied a report he’s interested in joining the Lakers next season while poking fun at all the attention his handshake with Kyrie Irving has received. “Whatever we were doing with our hands was about as true as me going to the Lakers,” Love said Friday. “Going to the Lakers, I don’t know where someone got that.”

Here’s the handshake for reference, yet again:

But Love doubles down on the Cavaliers’ explanation for the handshake, which kind of negates his funny quip at the outset of Lloyd’s piece:

“I don’t know why it was so hard for people to realize we were actually curling our mustache. I guess because I had my fingers in the wrong place,” Love said. “But looking at the tape, film don’t lie. It does look like we’re doing something bad, but that’s not the case.”

Sure Kevin, just like you’ve already decided to join the Lakers next summer. Come on man, we know you got Peter Tosh is on your iPod right now.

Which of these was the dumbest story of the year?

