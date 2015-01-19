Kevin Love Likely To Play, Joakim Noah Out For Cavaliers-Bulls

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls haven’t exactly lived up to preseason expectations as Eastern Conference juggernauts, but that hardly makes Monday’s matchup between the squads any less enticing. And while Chicago will play without Joakim Noah due to the big man’s recently sprained ankle, Cleveland will likely have its full complement of stars on hand. Kevin Love is expected to return to the lineup versus the Bulls after missing his team’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday with nagging back pain.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is expected to return Monday night against the Chicago Bulls after missing a game with back spasms. The Cavaliers have listed Love as a game-time decision. Love said he is planning to start after participating in Monday’s shootaround. “I feel good,” Love said. “With how I responded in practice, I believe [I’ll play]. I’m happy it’s just a spasm. It’s something you treat day by day.”

Back injuries are not something to be taken lightly.

Considering his noticeable discomfort, we were surprised that Love played the entirety of his team’s game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. David Blatt made the right decision by sitting his sharp-shooting big man on the ensuing back-to-back, rest that no doubt contributed to his improved condition over the weekend.

It bears repeating that Love’s malady is described as a spasm, too. Though those can certainly linger – ask Tracy McGrady or Steve Nash – it’s encouraging for the All-Star’s short- and long- term prognoses that no structural damage exists.

Meanwhile, a MRI on Noah’s ankle came back “clean,” according to Tom Thibodeau. He came up limp after an awkward landing during his team’s loss to the Washington Wizards last week and has missed Chicago’s past two games. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year will be re-evaluated when the Bulls return from their road trip.

The Cavs and Bulls tip-off at 7:30 EST on TNT.

