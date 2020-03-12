Kevin Love Will Donate $100,000 To Cavs Arena Workers During The NBA’s Hiatus

With the NBA going on an indefinite hiatus and the season being suspended for at least 30 days after the positive COVID-19 tests from Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, there is a great deal of uncertainty for a lot of people.

Fans will wonder what will happen to their tickets — which the Bucks explained in some detail here. There is a significant financial impact on the league, television partners, players, coaches, and everyone that works for the NBA and its teams. But the people that will feel this the most are the part-time and hourly workers at arenas around the NBA that will suddenly be out of work, needing to still make ends meet.

Luckily, some in the NBA are stepping up to ensure they are taken care of. The Mavs, Hawks, and Cavaliers have all announced they are putting programs in place to support those workers during the stoppage, and on Thursday evening Kevin Love announced he was pitching in $100,000 of his own money to assist Cavs arena workers.

Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we’ve been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I’m concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I’m committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the cancellation of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It’s important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don’t feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need — whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.

It’s a terrific gesture and, like he said, hopefully others around the league will be moved to do the same, particularly those well off enough to provide such significant assistance. Love, who signed his extension amid construction workers (as the photo in his Instagram post references), has a special connection with those workers in Cleveland and it’s great to see him paying it forward in these uncertain times.

Cody Zeller of the Hornets noted they would ensure the same is done for employees in Charlotte last night on Twitter.

Absolutely! We all have fun playing and watching NBA games, but many of our hard working hourly employees and support staff depend on wages from our home games. We’re going to make sure that they’re taken care of! Even if I have to pay out of pocket to help out https://t.co/WMb3tEq5Gt — Cody Zeller (@CodyZeller) March 12, 2020

It’s great to see the league rallying around those that help make game days happen and hopefully this becomes a league-wide thing.