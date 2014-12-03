Kevin Love Reiterates “I’m A Cleveland Cavalier Long Term”

The Cleveland Cavaliers appear to have turned a corner with three straight wins after last night’s win over a surprisingly tough Milwaukee squad. Kevin Love is a big reason why. He’s shooting over 53 percent from beyond the three-point arc in those three wins. On ESPN Radio’s “Mike and Mike in the Morning,” Love reiterated his stance about sticking around Cleveland for the long haul despite possibly opting out this summer.

Love is averaging 17.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season, down from 26.1 and 12.5 in his final season with the Timberwolves. Still, it’s important to add he’s taking almost six fewer shots per game in an effort to spread the ball around with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

Love’s dip in production — which everyone saw coming — is a big reason so many people believe he’s headed elsewhere in the offseason when he can field offers from other teams. While it’s not 100 percent he’ll opt out, it’s likely he does in an effort to sign a better deal with the Cavs. Still, he’s denied rumors that he’ll flee this summer already, and he did so again recently.

The Lakers are the biggest reported destination out there, but most discount Sam Smith’s report as a speculative page view grab.

Love also tempered possible Lakers expectations — he grew up in Oregon and went to school in LA at UCLA — when he complained to Mike and Mike about the chatter surrounding his possible exit in the offseason. Per CBSSports.com:

“Whether we lose two or three games in a row, or there’s a game where my statistical output isn’t necessarily what it should be, people are always going to talk. “Since I was traded to Cleveland this summer, I’ve said since Day 1 that I’m a Cleveland Cavalier long term and I plan for it to be that way. If I could end all the speculation now, I would. But people are going to continue to talk no matter what.”

We’re about as tired of the Love rumors as Love is, and we’ve made a concerted effort to avoid the overreaction that came when the Cavs stumbled out of the gate. It’s hardly Love’s fault, and coach David Blatt says he is playing the best defense of his career:

“In general, I would like to say, I think Kevin Love is playing the best defense of his career so far,” Blatt said. “He can get better like all of us can, but he’s doing a good job. He’s buying into the system, into the principles, and he needs to continue to do that and we need to continue to involve him in the way that we are.”

The Cavs are simply better with Love on the floor, even if his numbers are below the the bar he set during his time in Minnesota. He’s got the highest net rating among Cleveland’s starters, with the team scoring 9.5 points per 100 possessions when he’s on the floor and giving up 1.8 more points per 100 possessions when he sits.

Love has complained about paint touches, and he’s mulled his place in the offense. LeBron said he needs to demand the ball more, but in general he’s fitting in with his all-star teammates. His outlets to LeBron are a thing of beauty, and when the Cavs figure out their defensive rotations and how to efficiently utilize Love, Irving, and James on the offensive end, they’re gonna be a beast.

Kevin Love isn’t going anywhere, at least for now.

(all stats via NBA.com)

Will Love be in a Cavs uniform next season?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.